2-year-old from Central to have picture on Times Square jumbotron by Down Syndrome organization

CENTRAL — The National Down Syndrome Society will present five hundred photos of individuals with Down Syndrome on multiple jumbotrons in Times Square in September. One of those photos will be of a 2-year-old from Central.

Cade Forbes has had a big smile on his face ever since he was born.

"Cade was born Sept. 9, 2021, he's almost three. We did not know he had Down syndrome while I was pregnant with him, we found out when he was born," his mother Casey said.

When Cade was born, the Forbes were contacted by a Baton Rouge non-profit called the Down Syndrome Awareness Group. They told the Forbes family everything they needed to know about raising a child with Down syndrome.

"I was first introduced to Casey through one of our outreach programs at Down Syndrome Awareness Group called our First Connect Program which is a new parent outreach initiative that we have that you know welcomes every new birth into the community," DSGA President Neal Choppin said.

Since that happened, the Forbes have volunteered many times for the DSGA. As for little Cade, he's brought a family so much closer and introduced them to love they never knew existed

"Cade has been nothing short of a joy to our family. He's got two older brothers Bradyn and Cannon and an older sister Leela. He loves to dance. One of his favorite songs is the Big Bang Theory theme song. He will stop whatever he's doing and turn around and look at it," Forbes said.

Casey found out about the National Down Syndrome Society's Times Square project through DSAG members. After hearing stories of how other members submitted photos, she went ahead and sent in a picture of Cade. Then one morning at work, she got an email that his photo was picked.

"I think I squealed. I just couldn't believe it because I had submitted the pictures and I was like across the country there's gonna be thousands and thousands of people submitting." Forbes said.

Cade and his parents will head to Times Square in September to see the video live. Since the video will be released on Sept. 7, two days before his third birthday, it will be quite the gift for him and his family.