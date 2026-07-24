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Zachary woman arrested after East Feliciana Parish drive-by shooting
JACKSON — A woman from Zachary was arrested after she allegedly shot at two cars in an East Feliciana Parish drive-by shooting.
East Feliciana Parish deputies were dispatched to La. 952 north of Jackson on Thursday around 12:49 p.m.
Deputies later learned that a woman, identified as 23-year-old Johneshia Nixon, shot at two other cars from her vehicle. Both vehicles Nixon allegedly shot at had one person inside them. Deputies added that Nixon knew one of the people in the cars that were shot at.
Only one of the cars was actually struck by gunfire, and no one was hurt, deputies added.
East Feliciana Parish deputies worked with Zachary Police, East Baton Rouge Parish deputies and the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force to execute a warrant on Nixon.
Nixon was arrested around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday by Zachary Police officers along Old Scenic Highway. She was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and was booked on an outstanding EBR warrant for domestic abuse battery. A hold was also placed on her for charges in East Feliciana Parish.
When she is taken to the East Feliciana Parish Detention Center, she will be booked on two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
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