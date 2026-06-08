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Zachary's second Restaurant Week kicks off to celebrate more than 15 restaurants across town

2 hours 1 minute 34 seconds ago Monday, June 08 2026 Jun 8, 2026 June 08, 2026 6:45 AM June 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Zachary's second Restaurant Week is underway, giving residents a chance to try a variety of local spots at a fixed price.

The event features food ranging from quesadillas to seafood to peach cobbler.

Over 15 restaurants are participating this year, including Agave Blue, Bara Eats, Blue Bubble, CC's Coffee House, Cafe Phoenicia, Cajun Catch, El Mejor Mexican, Genivieve Sushi, Mami's Mexican, Off the Hook, Parish Crawfish, Peach Cobbler Factory, Spicy Nacho, Sweet Stirrings, T&T Smokehouse, T'Quila's and Walk On's.

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