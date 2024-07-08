87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary Police searching for woman who stole from local business

3 hours 29 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, July 08 2024 Jul 8, 2024 July 08, 2024 4:19 PM July 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — Zachary Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing from a local business.

The woman left the scene in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander, police said. They gave no further details.

Trending News

Anyone with information on the identity of this woman is asked to email jminor@zacharypd.org.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days