Zachary Police searching for man who used stolen credit card to buy $7,000 lawnmower

1 hour 47 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, October 02 2024 Oct 2, 2024 October 02, 2024 11:20 AM October 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

ZACHARY — Zachary Police detectives are searching for a man who bought a lawnmower with a stolen credit card.

Zachary Police are searching for the man, seen in surveillance footage, who used the stolen card to buy a $7,000 mower.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Zachary Police Department at (225)654-1921 or email the case detective at mmilligan@zacharypd.org.

