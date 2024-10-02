87°
Zachary Police searching for man who used stolen credit card to buy $7,000 lawnmower
ZACHARY — Zachary Police detectives are searching for a man who bought a lawnmower with a stolen credit card.
Zachary Police are searching for the man, seen in surveillance footage, who used the stolen card to buy a $7,000 mower.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Zachary Police Department at (225)654-1921 or email the case detective at mmilligan@zacharypd.org.
