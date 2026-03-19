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Zachary police looking for man accused of robbing local store
ZACHARY — Zachary police have asked the public for help in identifying a man they say stole from a local store.
Police shared a photo of the robbery suspect wearing a camouflage hoodie exiting the store.
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Anyone who can identify him is asked to call the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-9393.
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