72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary mayoral, police chief elections heading into runoff

1 hour 34 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, November 09 2022 Nov 9, 2022 November 09, 2022 7:22 AM November 09, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Both major elections for the city of Zachary—the votes for a new mayor and police chief—are set to head into runoffs following Tuesday's vote count. 

Former Zachary Police Chief David McDavid and city council member Francis Nezianya will face off in a runoff election for the position of mayor. Incumbent David Amrhein did not seek reelection. 

The election to fill the chief of police position left vacant by McDavid's election bid will also go into runoff. The vote will be between Darryl Lawrence Sr. and Justin Nevels. 

Trending News

For the full results of the Louisiana elections, click here. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days