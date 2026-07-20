Zachary Fire Department raises funds for families living with ALS and muscular dystrophy

ZACHARY — Firefighters with the Zachary Fire Department took to Main Street in front of the fire station for the annual "Fill the Boot" campaign on Monday.

The event raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, which has been collecting donations from firefighters across the country since 1954.

The funds go toward supporting families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and other neuromuscular diseases.

"Everybody trusts firemen. Firemen are always there whenever you need us. So I feel like it's been a constant build on tradition to continue to build that relationship and then the partnership, you know, between the two," firefighter Chase Lord said. "I personally just want to thank the citizens of Zachary, you know, everybody coming through and donating and then of course the men and women of the fire department and the union out here, you know, doing the work. So we appreciate it."

Click here to learn how you can donate to "Fill the Boot."