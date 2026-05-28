76°
Latest Weather Blog
Zachary drive-thru event gives more than 400 families free food and care items
ZACHARY — More than 400 families in Zachary received free boxes of food and personal care items at a drive-thru distribution event.
The event was hosted by Feed the Children in partnership with the Popeyes Foundation and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Organizers say these events are critical, especially with many students not being able to have consistent meals during summer break.
Trending News
Feed the Children plans to hold another event in Zachary later this year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trash or art? Shopping carts full of rotten food keep popping up,...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two eastbound lanes on I-10 at Highland Road re-opened...
-
Congress getting involved in saving college sports
-
Inside DCFS: Staff shortages, burnout, and management failures put Louisiana's children at...
-
Governor, state officials announce $1B in federal funding for rural healthcare tech...
Sports Video
-
Congress getting involved in saving college sports
-
Athletics call up former LSU pitcher Gage Jump to major league roster
-
LSU pitcher Mavrick Rizy plans to enter transfer portal
-
Zachary High hosts annual Legacy Basketball Camp for area kids
-
LSU baseball officially out of the NCAA postseason