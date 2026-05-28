Zachary drive-thru event gives more than 400 families free food and care items

ZACHARY — More than 400 families in Zachary received free boxes of food and personal care items at a drive-thru distribution event.

The event was hosted by Feed the Children in partnership with the Popeyes Foundation and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

Organizers say these events are critical, especially with many students not being able to have consistent meals during summer break.

Feed the Children plans to hold another event in Zachary later this year.