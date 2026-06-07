World champs: Mikaylah Williams, Milaysia Fulwiley win gold at World Cup

WARSAW, Poland - When Mikaylah Williams and Milaysia Fulwiley come back to Baton Rouge, they'll be coming home with gold medals. Williams and Fulwiley led the way for Team USA at the FIBA 3-on-3 World Cup as the Americans defeated Team Australia 21-20.

After hitting the overtime game-winner in the semi-final against Azerbaijan, Williams came up big again in the gold medal game. The LSU guard hit the game-winning shot to clinch Team USA's fourth gold medal.

Williams scored four points in the win, and Fulwiley led the Americans with nine. Both players are entering their senior seasons at LSU.