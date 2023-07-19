89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Women's basketball champion Angel Reese signs NIL deal under Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's new energy drink

1 hour 13 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, July 19 2023 Jul 19, 2023 July 19, 2023 9:21 AM July 19, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has signed on seven college athletes to NIL deals under his new energy drink startup, including LSU women's basketball champion Angel Reese. 

Alongside Reese are six other star college athletes who were signed to NIL deals for Johnson's new energy drink, ZOA. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days