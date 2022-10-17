66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman shot by girlfriend's teenage son early Monday morning off Greenwell Springs Rd.

Monday, October 17 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person is injured after a shooting early Monday morning at an apartment complex off Greenwell Springs Road.

Sources say the shooting happened near 11300 Greenwell Springs Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday, at the Mallard Crossing apartment complex. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the victim was shot by her girlfriend's 17-year-old son. 

The identity of the victim and the extent of their injuries was not made clear. The teenager was arrested at the scene. 

This is a developing story. 

