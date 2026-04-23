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Woman found dead along Roundtree Road in St. Amant, sheriff's office says
ST. AMANT — A woman was found dead along Roundtree Road in St. Amant on Thursday, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
The woman was identified as Crystal Odell, 47, APSO said.
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It was not immediately clear how she died, but the sheriff's office said no foul play is suspected. An autopsy is pending to determine the official cause of death.
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