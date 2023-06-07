Woman creates affordable summer daycare for low-income families

BATON ROUGE- A Baton Rouge woman has started an affordable summer camp for children ages five through twelve.

Enid Green is the owner of Royal Academy. She opened it this year to help her community.

"My program is based on L-O-V-E love, period. A lot of kids just need a little extra love," Green said.

The camp is a part of a nonprofit organization. The cost is $50 a week per child. The rest of the money needed to fund the camp comes out of Green's pocket.

"Because, I was a struggling parent with my seven kids. I struggled, I didn't have family in Louisiana," says Green.

Now, she considers herself blessed to be able to provide affordable childcare in a low income community.

"I just know how it is. You know it's hard to feed, it's hard to be that mother when you're stressed out from your job. I wasn't that PTA mom. I just know how it is to be needing somebody. I know how it is," Green said.

She has a lot help. The teens who work for the camp come from the Mayor's Youth Workforce program. The East Baton Rouge Parish Schools nutrition program provides food for the kids.

If you'd like to register your child, can contact them at 225-255-1319.