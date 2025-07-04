Latest Weather Blog
Woman celebrating 30 years of her own tradition as Kenilworth neighborhood holds 53rd annual parade
BATON ROUGE - Kenilworth's Independence Day parade has been rolling through the neighborhood for 53 years, with one woman from the neighborhood making her own tradition for over 30 years of placing and handing out flags around the area.
Linda Fredricks usually starts a week or two before the parade, and says it started out as a way to promote her real estate job, but it grew into something more. Fredricks says it started out as a way to promote.
"As they got a grip on what we were doing, they offered the services, neighbors, students, friends, students liked to do it for service hours," Fredricks said.
She says it has become a part of the celebration for her and her neighbors.
"Well, everybody really appreciates it. You'd be surprised if I miss a house they call and ask me for a flag, and it gives me great comfort to help somebody else, to do something that gives them joy," Fredricks said.
Rich Vath, the president of Kenilworth Civic Association, says Fredrick's flags help make the parade even more special.
Trending News
"It really creates a really nice festive atmosphere in the neighborhood, very patriotic, especially during this parade, it is nice to see this in everyone's lawn, everybody coming together," Vath said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested for attempted first-degree murder after April shooting investigation
-
Body of missing boater identified, recovered off Lake Pontchartrain shore
-
Former BREC Aquatics Director says internal missteps stalled Liberty Lagoon's launch
-
Body recovered off Lake Pontchartrain shore amid search for missing boater
-
Mayor says parish is renegotiating contract to continue woody waste disposal