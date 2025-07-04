Woman celebrating 30 years of her own tradition as Kenilworth neighborhood holds 53rd annual parade

BATON ROUGE - Kenilworth's Independence Day parade has been rolling through the neighborhood for 53 years, with one woman from the neighborhood making her own tradition for over 30 years of placing and handing out flags around the area.

Linda Fredricks usually starts a week or two before the parade, and says it started out as a way to promote her real estate job, but it grew into something more. Fredricks says it started out as a way to promote.

"As they got a grip on what we were doing, they offered the services, neighbors, students, friends, students liked to do it for service hours," Fredricks said.

She says it has become a part of the celebration for her and her neighbors.

"Well, everybody really appreciates it. You'd be surprised if I miss a house they call and ask me for a flag, and it gives me great comfort to help somebody else, to do something that gives them joy," Fredricks said.

Rich Vath, the president of Kenilworth Civic Association, says Fredrick's flags help make the parade even more special.

"It really creates a really nice festive atmosphere in the neighborhood, very patriotic, especially during this parade, it is nice to see this in everyone's lawn, everybody coming together," Vath said.