Latest Weather Blog
Woman asks court to investigate judge's alleged racial tirade
BATON ROUGE – A woman who claims to have been on the receiving end of a racial tirade by a Baton Rouge district judge will file a complaint with the judiciary system.
At a news conference on the steps of the 19th Judicial District Courthouse Monday afternoon, an attorney for Kaneitra Johnson said Johnson will ask for a review of Judge Mike Erwin. The NAACP also said it is calling for Erwin to resign.
Last week, Erwin was banned from Sammy's Grill after Johnson said he called her a racially offensive word in an argument over a seat at the restaurant bar. Johnson told WBRZ Erwin used the racial slur toward her and she summoned deputies who were there working extra duty. There were no arrests or summons related to the altercation.
A sheriff's department spokesperson said it “was a disagreement between patrons.” No one overheard the exchange.
“The priority for us is the pursuit of justice,” Johnson's attorney said.
Erwin has not spoken publicly about the situation.
***************
Trending News
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR school system asking for people to Adopt an Elf this holiday...
-
Girls reunited with family after going missing Monday night
-
Lung cancer awareness - Survivor explains the importance of getting screened
-
Lung cancer awareness - Get tested early
-
Suspected drunk driver released from hospital, jailed after crash that killed 6-year-old
Sports Video
-
Southeastern hosting Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs Saturday
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner: U-High's Keylan Moses
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams