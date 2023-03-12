Latest Weather Blog
Woman arrested after stealing, crashing state trooper's police unit in Metairie Saturday night
METAIRIE - A woman was arrested after she reportedly stole a state trooper's police unit and crashed it in Metairie Saturday night.
WWL-TV reported that State Police responded to a crash near the intersection of Clearview Parkway and Veterans Boulevard in Metairie.
While a trooper was investigating the wreck, a woman unrelated to the incident jumped into their vacant police cruiser and sped off eastbound on Veterans. Another trooper at the scene started chasing the stolen vehicle.
The woman eventually crashed the cruiser near the intersection of Veterans and Bissonet Drive just before I-10, according to the news outlet. No one was injured.
State Police told WWL-TV the woman was taken to the Jefferson Parish Jail but did not report the exact charges she'll face.
