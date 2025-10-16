Latest Weather Blog
Woman arrested after making threat against daughter's school
BATON ROUGE- A woman is facing a terrorizing charge after making a threat to shoot people at her child's school.
Around noon on Thursday, authorities were contacted by Christo Rey School in reference to the threat. According to the arrest report, a parent called the school's counselor in reference to her daughter's grades.
The parent was identified as Evelyn Mearidy.
Mearidy allegedly made a threat to the school's personnel. Authorities were told that Mearidy accused one of the teachers of being "flippy mouthed" and giving her child a bad grade.
According to the arrest report, Mearidy then stated that she had loaded gun and allegedly made a muffled statement about possibly using it to shoot people. The school was placed on lockdown in response to Mearidy's threat.
Trending News
Mearidy is being charged with one count of terrorizing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Road work continuing past scheduled times on I-10 east near City Park...
-
BRPD: One person dead after shooting at barbershop on Greenwell Springs Road
-
EPA transfers management of Smitty's Supply in Roseland back to company
-
Gov. Jeff Landry hopes to have National Guard deployed in Louisiana by...
-
St. Mary deputies: Wanted fugitive arrested in Patterson after barricading himself in...
Sports Video
-
Hills earns Week 6 Fans' Choice Player of Week
-
LSU men's basketball takes turn at SEC Media Days
-
LSU women's basketball previews the upcoming season at SEC Tipoff
-
National championship-winning LSU baseball team to visit White House next week
-
Southern looks to turn things around after their worst start in 54...