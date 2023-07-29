Woman and alleged lover arrested in Bahamas for plot to kill husband, former Auburn football player

Robert Shiver, 2008

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - A woman and two men were arrested in the Bahamas after police uncovered the group's plot to kill her husband, a former Auburn football player.

According to Bahama Court News, 36-year-old Lindsay Shiver and 28-year-old Terrance Bethel were plotting to kill Shiver's husband, Robert Shiver. The pair enlisted help from 29-year-old Faron Newbold.

While investigating a break-in at a bar on Guana, police came across WhatsApp messages on the suspect's phone about the murder plan, the article says. The three were arrested and appeared before a judge on Friday.

Robert Shiver was a long snapper for Auburn from 2006 to 2008. After his college career, Shiver signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent but was dismissed in the first roster cuts before the 2009 season.

According to social media, Lindsay Shiver met Robert in August of 2007. Pictures on Shiver's social media show that the two have three children together, the youngest being four years old.