41°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman allegedly made child wear trash bag while she beat them with utensil
KINDER - A woman was arrested Thursday for abuse after it was found she allegedly beat her child while they were wearing a trash bag.
Deputies with the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office were called by a bystander who said a toddler had been beaten while they were in a trash bag.
They found the four-year-old was being disciplined by their mother, Hailey Bellard. Bellard allegedly beat the child with a plastic utensil after making them wear a trash bag as clothing.
The child was taken to the hospital with injuries to their back and legs and was released.
Trending News
Bellard was arrested for second-degree cruelty to juveniles, aggravated battery, and domestic abuse battery.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Winter storm plods into the Deep South, prompting states of emergency and...
-
LA area's 2 biggest blazes burn at least 10,000 structures, while new...
-
Over 30 heat-related home fires in Baton Rouge in 2024
-
BESE renews Impact Charter School's contract for another 6 years
-
BESE meets with judges to help students overcome truancy
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball beats Bethune-Cookman 73-56 in SWAC home opener
-
LSU women's basketball beats Tennessee in a fourth quarter thriller, 89-87
-
No. 2 LSU gymnastics is set to face three other top-10 teams...
-
No. 6 LSU women's basketball prepares for a tough test at No....
-
LSU's Aneesah Morrow closing in on rebounding records