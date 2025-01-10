41°
Woman allegedly made child wear trash bag while she beat them with utensil

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

KINDER - A woman was arrested Thursday for abuse after it was found she allegedly beat her child while they were wearing a trash bag. 

Deputies with the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office were called by a bystander who said a toddler had been beaten while they were in a trash bag. 

They found the four-year-old was being disciplined by their mother, Hailey Bellard. Bellard allegedly beat the child with a plastic utensil after making them wear a trash bag as clothing. 

The child was taken to the hospital with injuries to their back and legs and was released. 

Bellard was arrested for second-degree cruelty to juveniles, aggravated battery, and domestic abuse battery. 

