Woman accused of calling 911 after parents cut off cellphone

21 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 February 21, 2020 5:00 PM February 21, 2020 in News
By: Associated Press
Photo: WTSP

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman was arrested for calling 911 when her parents cut off her cellphone service, authorities said.

Seloni Khetarpal was arrested Feb. 13 by Massillon police and charged with disrupting police services, a fourth-degree felony, The Canton Repository reported.

Jail records show that Khetarpal, 36, repeatedly called emergency dispatchers because her parents had terminated her cellphone service, which they paid for.

An officer contacted her and advised she call emergency services only for emergencies.

Two hours later, she called again and “was belligerent and stated she believed it to be a legitimate issue,” according to jail records.

Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on Khetarpal’s behalf.

