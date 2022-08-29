80°
Woman, 59, found dead inside vehicle after shooting on Glen Oaks Drive overnight
BATON ROUGE - A woman was found dead inside a vehicle on Glen Oaks Drive after an apparent overnight shooting.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 59-year-old Rosalind Scott was found shot to death in a vehicle outside a residence on the street. Police believe the shooting happened around 1:34 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (225) 389-4869.
