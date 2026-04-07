'Wipe. Them. Out:' Rep. Clay Higgins says US should attack Iran 'harder than ever' ahead of Trump deadline

LAFAYETTE — Rep. Clay Higgins says that he wants to see the United States attack the Middle East "harder than ever" as President Donald Trump's deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz nears.

"Wipe. Them. Out," Higgins, who represents western Louisiana, wrote on X. "Hit them so hard, the Angels in Heaven nod in wonder."

Higgins made the post on Monday, several hours before Trump said a "whole civilization will die tonight" if Iran fails to open the Strait.

In the X post, Higgins said that he would support a ceasefire in the region "when the Iranian terrorist regime of disgusting jihadist fanatical men are all dead, their weapons are destroyed, their homes are rubble, and their lustful dreams of world domination have been pounded into the dust of history."

The X post was accompanied by an AI-generated image of an angel wielding a flaming sword.