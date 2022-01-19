WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: very cold temperatures with freezing rain possible

A cold front will blast through the area into Thursday with an extended stretch of wintry weather. In addition to several nights of well below freezing temperatures, scattered precipitation could cause patches of ice to accumulate Thursday night into Friday morning.

3:23pm Wednesday: a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area, except St. Mary Parish from 6pm Thursday to 12pm Friday. Freezing rain could cause a light glaze of ice causing very slippery roadways--especially on elevated surfaces like bridges. This could cause hazardous conditions for the Friday morning commute.

Through Thursday Afternoon: A cold front will move through the area tonight with a band of rain and thunderstorms. While severe weather is unlikely, one or two storms could produce gusty wind. Once the front passes your area, winds will become northerly and temperatures will steadily fall. Thermometers are expected to read mid to upper 50s just after midnight, which will likely be the high for the date. Around daybreak Thursday, lingering rain will wrap up from west to east, but cloud cover will remain. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s but ongoing north winds of 10-15mph will push them down into the mid 30s by dusk and cause wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Winter Weather Possibility: A fast-moving disturbance will move into the region Thursday night into Friday morning, returning precipitation to the area. With below freezing temperatures expected, there will be a period of time from 6pm Thursday to – 12pm Friday for sleet and freezing rain to possibly cause ice accumulations. Precipitation will be light and scattered so not all areas will experience icing. Within the WBRZ Weather Forecast Area, there is a 30 percent chance of "nuisance" ice, greater than 0.01 inch leading to slick road conditions. Ice is not expected to become thick enough to damage trees or power lines. Continue to check with the Storm Station for updates.

Up Next: Precipitation will end by midday Friday but skies will not fully clear, so even though temperatures will climb above freezing and into the upper 30s, any ice glaze will be slow to melt. More substantial clearing and continued northerly winds will send temperatures plummeting into the mid 20s Saturday morning for what is likely to be the first hard freeze of the season for areas as far south as I-10. In addition to that, wind chills will be in the upper teens and low 20s. The rest of the weekend will be quiet, but stay cold. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

