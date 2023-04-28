Wildlife and Fisheries names first woman to lead Enforcement Division

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has named the first woman to lead its Enforcement Division, the second-largest state law enforcement agency.

LDWF named Col. Rachel Zechenelly, a 24-year veteran of the agency, to fill the position. She is succeeding Col. Chad Hebert, who is retiring after 30 years of service.

Zechenelly is a Pearl River native who has earned several awards during her career with the LDWF including the Meritorious Service Award for Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, Harvey, Irma, and Ida, as well as for the 2016 flood.

She was also honored as the LDWF's Chief of the Year for 2022.

“Everything I have achieved in my career has prepared me for this moment," Zechenelly said. "From graduating the academy, to being a field agent, being in charge of both administrative and patrol sides of the division and serving under the tutelage of past colonels, all have aided me in receiving this prestigious promotion."