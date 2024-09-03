96°
Latest Weather Blog
Wide range of hunting supplies eligible for tax exemption during 2nd Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday
BATON ROUGE - With hunting seasons approaching, a variety of hunting supplies will be eligible for tax emption this weekend.
Consumer purchases of certain firearms, ammunition, and other supplies are exempt from local and state taxes from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8. during the 2nd Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday.
The Louisiana Department of Revenue says the exemption applies to all consumer purchases of firearms, ammunition, and specified hunting supplies, including archery items, apparel, and certain types of knives.
Purchases such as hunting dogs, animal feed, off-road vehicles, and vessels like airboats will not be eligible.
For the full list of purchases that are and are not eligible, you can read LDR's provisions list here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LDWF to start drawdown on False River Tuesday
-
Southern still trying to work out the kinks in a new offensive...
-
10-year-old boy shot and killed two people in North Louisiana town
-
Explosion levels southwest Louisiana home, killing teen from Alabama and injuring 5
-
LSU fans return to Baton Rouge amid busy Labor Day travel
Sports Video
-
LSU's defense improved, but the offense couldn't finish the job against USC
-
LSU football loses 27-20 to USC in season opener
-
Tigers arrive for season-opener against USC
-
Catholic, University Lab, Scotlandville pick up Jamboree wins
-
Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup