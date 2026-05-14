Westbound lanes of US 90 past Siracusa Highrise in St. Mary Parish reopen after vehicle fire

SIRACUSAVILLE — A vehicle fire along U.S. 90 shut down westbound traffic just past the Siracusa Highrise in St. Mary Parish on Thursday morning.

The fire was first reported around 10:14 a.m. The entire westbound side of the road was shut down briefly, but the roadway reopened by 10:30 a.m.

Several emergency vehicles, including St. Mary Parish deputies and firefighters, responded to the scene.