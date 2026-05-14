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Westbound lanes of US 90 past Siracusa Highrise in St. Mary Parish reopen after vehicle fire

2 hours 16 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, May 14 2026 May 14, 2026 May 14, 2026 10:39 AM May 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SIRACUSAVILLE — A vehicle fire along U.S. 90 shut down westbound traffic just past the Siracusa Highrise in St. Mary Parish on Thursday morning. 

The fire was first reported around 10:14 a.m. The entire westbound side of the road was shut down briefly, but the roadway reopened by 10:30 a.m. 

Several emergency vehicles, including St. Mary Parish deputies and firefighters, responded to the scene. 

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