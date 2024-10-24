Westbound lane of US 90 in Assumption Parish shut down due to two-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler

Credit to Bayou L'Ourse Volunteer Fire Department

BAYOU L'OURSE - U.S. Highway 90 westbound near exit 182 was shut down due to a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler and a car.

According to the Bayou L'Ourse Volunteer Fire Department, there is a detour at exist 182 to La. Highway 662.

Emergency officials say one patient was transported by ground.

Image credit to Bayou L'Ourse Volunteer Fire Department.