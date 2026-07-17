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West Feliciana Parish venue opens summer art show with original works for sale
ST. FRANCISVILLE — The Mallory in St. Francisville kicked off the Corbel's Summer Art Show on Friday.
The show features original works from local artists, all of which are available for purchase.
"People really care," artist Lauren Dunigan said.
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The show runs through Sunday.
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