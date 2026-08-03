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West Baton Rouge officials investigating odor reported along I-10
PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Parish Government announced on Monday that it received multiple reports from residents about an odor along I-10.
According to officials, the smell was reported from I-10 to Highway 1 South, with the West Baton Rouge Fire Department and the Public Utilities Department investigating the report along with several members of parish administration.
While crews were not able to identify the source of the odor, the West Baton Rouge Office of Emergency Preparedness has notified the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.
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Officials will provide updates once additional information becomes available.
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