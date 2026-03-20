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West Baton Rouge deputies looking for suspect in vehicle burglary at Port Allen Walmart

1 hour 21 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, March 20 2026 Mar 20, 2026 March 20, 2026 2:58 PM March 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in a vehicle burglary that took place at a Port Allen Walmart.

Officials said the burglary happened on March 14.

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Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 225-382-5200.

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