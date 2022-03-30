Wednesday PM Forecast: quiet weather to finish the week

Much quieter conditions will take over to end the week. Some showers could be around to start the weekend, but it certainly will not be a washout.

Next 24 Hours: The line of rain and thunderstorms will press well east of I-55 overnight. As a cold front trailing the main line crosses the area, associated passing clouds could spit out a shower before dawn. Low temperatures will slip back into the low 50s with easing west winds of 10-15mph. Thursday will be a whole different weather story with mostly sunny skies and lighter, northwest breezes. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s.

Up Next: The quiet weather will continue on Friday with morning lows in the upper 40s, afternoon highs in the upper 70s and mostly sunny skies. A warm front will drift northward toward the Gulf Coast on Saturday morning and that could result in some scattered showers to begin the weekend. However, it looks like most of this moisture will be squeezed south and sunshine will peek back out by the afternoon. Sunday will bring a nice finish to the weekend with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 80s. Clouds will return on Monday in advance of the next frontal system set to bring rain and thunderstorms into the area on Tuesday. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: A cold front will be well east of the area by daybreak on Thursday. Cool and dry air advection will allow morning temperatures into the low 50s. After a mostly sunny day, clear skies, dry air and light winds will help low temperatures sneak into the upper 40s on Friday morning. The latest frontal system will retreat north as a warm front Friday night into Saturday. Rain will develop over the boundary from west to east thanks to a weak upper level disturbance embedded in the jet stream. This disturbance will roll east on Sunday as high pressure continues to move southeast across the region causing a quiet and dry end to the weekend. The next upper level trough of low pressure will start to dig into the Desert Southwest on Monday afternoon. With a surface low forming ahead of it, a cold front with showers and thunderstorms will start to move in Monday night, and be through by Wednesday morning.

--Josh

