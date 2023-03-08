Wednesday PM Forecast: hot and humid for one more day

Now three days of record-breaking heat across the Capital area, but there is an end in sight.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures this afternoon tied the 86° record set in 1908. Into the evening skies will remain mostly clear and winds will stay light out of the west. Overnight, more cloud cover will move in just before sunrise. Some areas will see patchy fog, and everyone will start warm and humid. As the sun begins to rise, the skies will clear out and temperatures will ramp up. One more day of potentially record-breaking heat across the area. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s, but the record to beat is 88°.

Up Next: The hot and humid pattern will finally start to change going into your Friday. A weak cold front will move through the area throughout the day. Showers and storms will be around mid-day and continue into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will top out in the upper-70s. There will be some lingering dense cloud cover from this system, and some of the showers and moisture will linger into Saturday. You will start your Saturday with partly sunny skies with temperatures dipping into the upper-50s. There will be plenty of sunshine by the afternoon, and temperatures will climb back into the 80s. We are tracking a secondary cold front that will move through on Sunday bringing us some relief from the heat heading into your next workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.