Wednesday PM Forecast: Friday storms will bring a heavy downpour

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures tonight will be warm, only bottoming out in the low 60s. You may need to turn the A/C back on if you haven’t already. Thursday morning will have some areas of patchy fog and a few isolated showers. By the afternoon, there will be some sun coming through mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Up Next: A line of showers and storms will be coming through Friday morning. There will be a few rumbles of thunder and some heavy rain for the morning commute. Everyone should expect to see 1-2 inches of rain before the day is over on Friday. Friday afternoon will be cloudy with a bit more on and off rain, especially south of Baton Rouge. Friday temperatures will be near 70°. Into Saturday morning there may be one or two left over showers with skies drying up. Saturday afternoon temperatures will be in the low 70s. Any shower activity will be long gone before the evening hours on New Year’s Eve. Temperatures at midnight will be in the upper 50s. Sunday, New Year’s Day will be a bit cloudy but dry with temperatures in the 70s. Another rainmaker will approach the area on Monday night. The next round of heavy rain will move through early Tuesday morning with another 1-2+ inches of rain expected across south Louisiana. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

