Wednesday Morning Forecast: Back to school forecast, Tropical Storm Fred in the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Fred named in the Caribbean on Tuesday night and it’s back to school for EBR and Livingston Parishes.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: As everyone heads back to school, the summertime weather continues. Skies will be clear in the morning as temperatures climb into the 90s. The heat index will be near 100 degrees this afternoon and some pop-up showers will be around to cool things off. Showers will be brief and about 30% of the area will see rain, mainly south of Baton Rouge. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Up Next: These same conditions are set to repeat for the rest of the 7-day forecast. The morning hours will be sunny and clear. Grab a water bottle before heading out in the heat. Temperatures will trend in the mid-90s with a heat index in the triple digits. Each day this week there will be isolated to scattered showers, but we are not tracking any total washouts. Overnight temperatures will be muggy in the 70s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Fred was named in the Caribbean Tuesday night at 10 pm. This storm is going to be a rainmaker for many islands in the Caribbean as it moves toward Cuba. Since it is expected to interact with many islands, the intensity of the storm is likely to change often. The system is expected make a northward turn after it enters the southeastern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. That means that this system is NOT currently forecast to impact the local area. There is still plenty of time for shifts in the forecast. Continue to check back in with us. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to see the latest forecast cone.

A bit further out in the Atlantic, there is another tropical wave moving toward the eastern Caribbean. This system has a 20-30% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

