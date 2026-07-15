WEDNESDAY HEALTH REPORT: A rise in parasitic intestinal illness cases has doctors on high alert for key symptoms

Cases of cyclosporiasis, a parasitic intestinal illness, are climbing, and doctors are now being asked to watch for patients showing certain symptoms.

The main symptom to look out for is long-lasting diarrhea. Others include cramping, bloating and a loss of appetite.

Anyone experiencing those symptoms can call a doctor and get tested. A doctor may prescribe antibiotic medication that can shorten the duration and severity of the illness.

Without treatment, the illness can last anywhere from a few days to more than a month.

Federal officials have not yet confirmed a source of the outbreak but are urging consumers to practice caution in the meantime. Past outbreaks have been linked to bagged salad, cilantro, basil and berries.