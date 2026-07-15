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WEDNESDAY HEALTH REPORT: A rise in parasitic intestinal illness cases has doctors on high alert for key symptoms
Cases of cyclosporiasis, a parasitic intestinal illness, are climbing, and doctors are now being asked to watch for patients showing certain symptoms.
The main symptom to look out for is long-lasting diarrhea. Others include cramping, bloating and a loss of appetite.
Anyone experiencing those symptoms can call a doctor and get tested. A doctor may prescribe antibiotic medication that can shorten the duration and severity of the illness.
Without treatment, the illness can last anywhere from a few days to more than a month.
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Federal officials have not yet confirmed a source of the outbreak but are urging consumers to practice caution in the meantime. Past outbreaks have been linked to bagged salad, cilantro, basil and berries.
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WEDNESDAY HEALTH REPORT: A rise in parasitic intestinal illness cases has doctors...