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WEDNESDAY HEALTH REPORT: A rise in parasitic intestinal illness cases has doctors on high alert for key symptoms

1 hour 46 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, July 15 2026 Jul 15, 2026 July 15, 2026 6:21 PM July 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Cases of cyclosporiasis, a parasitic intestinal illness, are climbing, and doctors are now being asked to watch for patients showing certain symptoms.

The main symptom to look out for is long-lasting diarrhea. Others include cramping, bloating and a loss of appetite.

Anyone experiencing those symptoms can call a doctor and get tested. A doctor may prescribe antibiotic medication that can shorten the duration and severity of the illness.

Without treatment, the illness can last anywhere from a few days to more than a month.

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Federal officials have not yet confirmed a source of the outbreak but are urging consumers to practice caution in the meantime. Past outbreaks have been linked to bagged salad, cilantro, basil and berries.

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