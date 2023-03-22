Wednesday AM Forecast: Warm temperatures last even with storms in the forecast

We are continuing on the warming trend today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: After starting in the 50s, temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Lows tonight will bottom out in the low 60s.

Up Next: High temperatures will be in the 80s on Thursday and Friday afternoon too. Overnight lows will climb into the 60s. Humidity will climb a bit, but significant rain stays out of the forecast until Friday evening. The next cold front will bring in scattered showers on Friday evening and will clear overnight into Saturday morning. There is some level of severe risk for the entire WBRZ viewing area on Friday. The risk gets higher the further north you live.

The timeline is not set in stone, but the bulk of the action will happen after dark on Friday and before sunrise on Saturday.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the 80s. Then on Sunday high temperatures will reach the 80s and afternoon showers will be around. Showers will become more scattered across the area on Monday, and temperatures stay warm. The next front will clear out showers by early Tuesday morning and it will drop humidity too. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— Thunderstorms—please have access to alerts through Saturday.