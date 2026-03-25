Wednesday AM Forecast: Some areas of dense fog this morning, staying very warm

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for areas south and southwest of Baton Rouge until 9am. Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Today & Tonight: You will notice a bit more humidity today as a stalled front begins to lift back north, pulling moisture from the Gulf into our area. While most of the region will stay dry, a few stray sprinkles are possible this afternoon, particularly for areas east of Baton Rouge and toward the coast. High temperatures will climb to 85°F, which is nearly 10 degrees above normal. Tonight, expect a a low near 60°F and some patchy fog, though it should remain isolated enough to avoid major travel headaches.

Up Next: The "peak" of this warm spell arrives over the next 48 hours. We are keeping a close eye on the record books for Thursday and Friday; while we aren't explicitly forecasting broken records yet, any extra sunshine could push us close toward that 90°F mark. High pressure will be at its strongest during this timeframe. Expect afternoon highs to reach 86°F under mostly sunny skies. We may experience some "compressional heating" on Friday—a process where air ahead of an approaching front is squeezed and warmed—which could make it the warmest day of the week.

A weak, moisture-starved front will slide through Friday night. You won't see much rain with this, but you will certainly feel the difference on Saturday. Highs will drop to a much more comfortable 77°F with a crisp morning low of 57°F—perfect timing for any outdoor weekend plans. The very warm air will return quickly as that ridge of high pressure rebuilds. Temperatures will climb back into the low 80s by Monday and Tuesday. Due to increasing moisture early next week, pop-up showers and storms will start to be possible.

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– Balin

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