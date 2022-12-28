Wednesday AM Forecast: Feeling the warm-up today and the hot temperatures are not going anywhere

A wet and hot start to the New Year.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: The warm-up is here. Winds will begin to shift out of the south as the day goes on and more cloud cover will move into the area. No rain is expected for today but it will be hot and humid. By this afternoon the 70s are back and they will be sticking around the forecast into the new year. Overnight temperatures will only drop into the low-60s.

Up Next: Thursday will be off to a warm start with temperatures in the low-60s. Isolated showers will be around the area but most people will stay completely dry. Temperatures will be steamy in the mid-70s by the afternoon. Moisture will continue streaming into the forecast and this will help fuel the next rainmaker we are tracking into Friday. A cold front will move through the Capital Area throughout the morning on Friday bringing first a line of showers and storms then lingering off-and-on showers for most of the day. Some of that moisture will even linger into Saturday morning. Showers will clear before your New Year’s Eve celebrations but we are expecting a good soaking with this system. An excessive rainfall outlook has been issued for the Capital Area for Friday as we are expecting some nuisance flooding due to this system. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.