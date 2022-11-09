Wednesday AM Forecast: Cooler air starts moving in tonight

Cooler air will start moving in tonight.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: The summer steam is on the way out. This afternoon will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will reach the low 80s. Then, tonight temperatures will be falling into the mid-50s.

Up Next: Starting Thursday afternoon temperatures will be capped in the upper 70s with overnight lows dropping into the 50s. That trend will continue for Friday, Veterans Day. It will be chilly in the early morning for sunrise ceremonies. A cold front will come through late Friday into early Saturday, and it will really reinforce the cold air. A few stray showers along the front will move in from the west very early on Saturday morning with only a few areas seeing rain. Saturday afternoon temperatures will be capped in the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight into Sunday, temperatures will be dropping into the upper 30s. Currently, a freeze looks unlikely, but frost is possible.

Southern football fans, be ready for a chilly game this Saturday. LSU fans, if you are headed to Arkansas for the game, it will be even cooler. The 11 a.m. temperature will be in the low 40s! On Sunday, the afternoon highs will be around 60° with lows dropping into the upper 30s again heading into Monday morning. Rain returns on Monday and Tuesday along a warm front. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics

Tropical Storm Nicole has set its sights on Florida. It is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to much of Florida, but it will be deflected to the east by a cold front. It will not hit Louisiana. Click here to see track Nicole in the WBRZ Hurricane Center.