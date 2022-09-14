Wednesday AM Forecast: Cool mornings will last a little longer

You may be able to give your A/C a break for the morning hours today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Another chilly morning today with temperatures in the low 60s. Like yesterday, the chill will not last long. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s with more comfortable humidity. Tonight, we will see temperatures in the mid-60s.

I'm not turning it all the way off, but my A/C is definitely getting a break this morning.

Up Next: Expect temperatures to be in the 60s as you head out the door all week. Afternoon temperatures will come in just shy of 90° with comfortable humidity. There will be plenty of sunshine too. If you need to catch up on outdoor chores, this week will be perfect to get outside. Heading into the weekend, mostly sunny skies will stick around on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures near 90° in the peak of the afternoon. Humidity will slowly fill back in over the weekend with a stray shower back in the forecast on Saturday and Sunday. Showers are more likely closer to the coast, and we are not tracking any total washouts. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

The disturbance approaching the north Caribbean Sea has been labeled, Invest 96-L. It will likely be a rain maker for some northern Caribbean islands, and it could become a tropical depression as it tracks west. There are no major concerns for the Gulf coast at this time, but that could change as this system evolves. Keep checking back for the latest forecast.



Central Tropical Atlantic: Showers and thunderstorms have increased a little during the past several hours in association with a tropical wave located a little less than 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, some additional development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form during the next couple of days. This system is expected to move westward to west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic and it is expected to be near the Leeward Islands on Friday. Interests in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...50 percent.