'We're not giving up on our children:' Hammond community members walk for peace

HAMMOND - Dozens of people gathered at Zemurray Park for a Jericho Walk, a peaceful procession aimed at addressing gun violence in the community.

Organizer, Elder Winda Andrews of Holy Anointed House of Prayer, described the event as inspired by a biblical story, with the belief that change begins within a community willing to stand together.

"We're not giving up on our children. This is the next generation. We can't give up. They are our future," Andrews.

The walk comes after a string of gun violence in the area. Most recently, a shooting downtown on Saturday, July 11, sent people running for cover and injured a teenager.

Hammond police are adding officers downtown several nights a week in response to that shooting and several others in. Louisiana State Police and the FBI are also assisting with ongoing investigations. 16 people have been arrested in a recent targeted crime operation.

Bucky Dillon, who attended the event, said the issue hits close to home.

"Whatever it takes to clean up the streets and make our environment safe because I have grandchildren coming up in this generation and I want them to be able to enjoy themselves without having to duck, dodge, and run away from bullets," Dillon said.

Kenneth Hill, who also spoke at the event, spent 33 years at Angola after receiving a life sentence that was commuted by former Gov. John Bel Edwards. He was released on parole in 2023 and now shares his story hoping to guide young people.

"Once you get in the system, it's hard to get out. I try to tell the kids, I'm you," said Hill.

Some attendees said policing is only part of the solution, pointing to parents, mentors and neighbors as key to real change.

"The parents need to step up a little bit, the community needs to come together. It takes a village and the village is against the village. So if we all come together, maybe we can get a grasp on our children," Dillon said.

Andrews said the walk is only the beginning.

"Somebody has to do it. Somebody has to be the voice for our children," Andrews said.

Organizers hope to make the Jericho Walk an annual event to continue pushing for an end to youth violence in Hammond.