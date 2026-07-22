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WBRZ's Stuff the Bus collects school supplies on both sides of the river for 2026-27 school year
BATON ROUGE — The 2026-27 school year is almost here, and that means it's time to Stuff the Bus!
Every year, WBRZ collects school supplies to help Capital Area teachers and parents get the school supplies their children need to succeed.
WBRZ reporters and staff will be at the Walmart Supercenters on College Drive in Baton Rouge and La. 1 in Port Allen from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to collect pencils, glue, notebooks, rulers, folders, paper, pens and more.
To see the supply list for East Baton Rouge Parish Schools, click here.
To see the supply list for West Baton Rouge Parish Schools, click here.
If you can't make it out to either Walmart location, don't worry! WBRZ's Stuff the Bus is also collecting donations! Click here to see how to donate!
Learn more about the supply drive, sponsored by Raising Cane's, Home Bank and Lake Urgent Care, here.
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