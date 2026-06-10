WBRZ Investigative Unit: 2 BRPD officers facing domestic abuse battery charges, put on restricted duty

BATON ROUGE — Two Baton Rouge Police officers are facing domestic violence charges and were placed on restricted duty, sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit on Wednesday.

Officer Darnell Brown is charged with domestic abuse battery. Brown has been a regular on 'On Patrol Live,' a live television show that follows BRPD officers on active duty. The Baton Rouge Police Department said he was issued a summons.

Officer Aimee Adams was arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. BRPD is conducting an internal affairs investigation on her, police officials confirmed.

Sources said she had been placed on leave due to a criminal investigation into a domestic matter. She is now back on restricted duty.

The two arrests are not related.

Further details were not immediately available.