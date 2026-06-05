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WBRZ celebrates Clinton by going 2 Your Town for the Feliciana Wildflower Festival

2 hours 3 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, June 05 2026 Jun 5, 2026 June 05, 2026 5:59 AM June 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CLINTON — During the latest edition of 2 Your Town, WBRZ took to Clinton ahead of the third annual Feliciana Wildflower Festival!

We're dedicating ourselves to highlighting the towns you call home. We're shining a spotlight on local schools, one-of-a-kind businesses, and the amazing people who make South Louisiana such a vibrant place to live, work, eat and play.

Anchors and reporters spent Friday hearing from community members and public officials from across the Clinton community as the town came together to celebrate the East Feliciana Parish community. 

Feliciana Wildflower Festival Founder Paul Davidson discusses the fest's significance to the Clinton community:

East Feliciana Parish President Louis Kent shared with JP how the parish and Clinton have changed over the past 30 years:

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Local business owners spoke with April Davis about ongoing efforts to revitalize the town:

Local musician Corban Barnes joins JP for an East Feliciana Parish jam session:

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