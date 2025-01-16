56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
WATCH: Suspects sought in car burglary investigation

Thursday, January 16 2025
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - Detectives are searching for three men who were allegedly seen breaking into cars the day after Christmas. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the trio was seen testing car door handles in the Audubon Trace subdivision early on the morning of Dec. 26. Most cars were locked, but they were able to get into one and steal several items. 

They are then believed to have traveled to the nearby Regency subdivision where they got into a second car and stole a phone and other items. 

Anyone with information about the thefts, whether you know the suspects or you believe you are an additional victim, is encouraged to contact the TPSO at (1-800) 554-5245.

