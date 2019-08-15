WATCH: Rescued sea lions share kiss before returning to ocean

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. - Cameras were rolling as three rescued sea lions were returned to the ocean over the weekend.

The animals were rescued and taken in by the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in California. The organization rehabilitated the three seals, named Omaha, Wonder Woman and Niblet, and tagged them before they released back into the wild.

The three seal pups were taken to Dana Point, where they were set loose Sunday afternoon.

Omaha and Niblet can be seen quickly making their way to the water's edge as Wonder Woman follows behind. Niblet stops to let Omaha catch up, and the two share a quick kiss before entering the water.

The PMMC says the three played in the waves of the beach for a while before finally heading out.