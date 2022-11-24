WATCH: Mike Hollins reunites with teammates as he recovers from UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Mike Hollins reunited with his teammates just days after being released from the hospital, where he was recovering from injuries he sustained in a mass shooting at the University of Virginia.

A video recorded by the university and shared by Hollins' family on social media Thursday morning shows an emotional gathering at a football training facility.

Hollins is hugged by dozens of teammates, coaches and others affiliated with the football program, which was rocked by a shooting that happened during a recent team field trip.

He is expected to recover fully after being shot when he ran back to the bus to help his friends. Three of his teammates did not survive.