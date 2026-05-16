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WATCH LIVE: Students from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences graduate from LSU

30 minutes 31 seconds ago Saturday, May 16 2026 May 16, 2026 May 16, 2026 9:01 AM May 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
WATCH LIVE:

BATON ROUGE — Students from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences graduated from LSU on Saturday morning. 

Former LSU basketball player Shaquille O'Neal was among the graduates earning a master's degree in liberal arts.

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The commencement ceremony was one of three scheduled for the day, with the College of Science following at 1:30 p.m. and the College of Engineering at 6:30 p.m.

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