WATCH: Junior League of Baton Rouge previews Tuesday's leadership conference

BATON ROUGE — The Junior League of Baton Rouge on Tuesday will host a women's leadership conference.

Organizers say the theme this year is overall wellness.

In a visit to 2une In on Monday, organization leaders previewed the Tuesday program.

Information about the program can be found at https://www.juniorleaguebr.org/wlc/