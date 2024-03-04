74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Junior League of Baton Rouge previews Tuesday's leadership conference

1 hour 30 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, March 04 2024 Mar 4, 2024 March 04, 2024 10:20 AM March 04, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Junior League of Baton Rouge on Tuesday will host a women's leadership conference.

Organizers say the theme this year is overall wellness. 

In a visit to 2une In on Monday, organization leaders previewed the Tuesday program.

Information about the program can be found at https://www.juniorleaguebr.org/wlc/

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days